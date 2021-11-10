Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 73,861 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.80. 40,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.