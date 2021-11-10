Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 162,857 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,569,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,882,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 62,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

