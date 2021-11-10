Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1,053.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 83,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 21,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,201. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.