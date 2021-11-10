Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $68.28 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,075,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,283,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.36% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 6,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

