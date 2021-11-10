Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 549,650 iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 549,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,422,000. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

