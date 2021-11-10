Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,407,000.

IEF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 469,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

