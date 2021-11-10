Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Announces Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $352.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.