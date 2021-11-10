Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

