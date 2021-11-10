FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. 4,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

