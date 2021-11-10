Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $82.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

FOCS stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 559.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

