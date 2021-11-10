Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $82.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Focus Financial Partners traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

