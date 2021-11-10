Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

