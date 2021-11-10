Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

