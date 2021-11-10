Frax Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $808.29 million and $62.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 806,324,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

