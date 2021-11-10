Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 2,306 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.
COIN stock opened at $357.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
