Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 2,306 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

COIN stock opened at $357.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

