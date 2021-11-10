Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.53 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%.

FRHC traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

