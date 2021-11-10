Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 706 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. 163,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

