Front Row Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 1,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,919. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

