Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £954.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,575.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,610.16. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

