FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Dennis V. O’leary Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

