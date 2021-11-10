FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

FSK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,517. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,940 shares of company stock worth $527,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FS KKR Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

