Funko, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Funko has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $934.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,099 shares of company stock worth $10,322,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

