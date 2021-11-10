Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $934.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,099 shares of company stock worth $10,322,273. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

