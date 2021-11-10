FUNToken Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $213.14 million and $26.03 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.