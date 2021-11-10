FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $21,066,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $930,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $185,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,629,900. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

