FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

