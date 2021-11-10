FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

TSE:GWO opened at C$38.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.50. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

