FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.31). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

RCKT stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

