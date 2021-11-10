FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

