FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Raised by Analyst

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $23.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $46.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

