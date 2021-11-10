FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

BFAM stock opened at $143.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,534.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

