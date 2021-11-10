FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $20.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.34. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.12 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Shares of CI opened at $216.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

