FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

DHC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

