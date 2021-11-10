FY2021 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.39.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.33%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

