FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Raised by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.75. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

