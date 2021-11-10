FY2021 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.