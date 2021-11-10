FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Boosted by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

