FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Increased by Analyst

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ORCC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

