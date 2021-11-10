FY2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Cut by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

