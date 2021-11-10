FY2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE stock opened at $247.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $123.49 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

