FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Increased by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.