FY2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SPX in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21. SPX has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.