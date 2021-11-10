FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Joint in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

JYNT opened at $99.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

