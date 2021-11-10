FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Raised by Oppenheimer

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

