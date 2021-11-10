FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Angi Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.77 on Monday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 4.1% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Angi by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

