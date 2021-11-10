FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.70.

PKI opened at C$35.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$33.84 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.