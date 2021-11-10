FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Boosted by B. Riley

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 307,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

