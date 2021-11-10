FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

CG stock opened at C$10.59 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.95%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

