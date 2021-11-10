FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

