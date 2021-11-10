FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

